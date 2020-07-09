Good news for Mumbai beer lovers: Doolally is now delivering - how to order online?

India’s first microbrewery Doolally is now open for delivery. According to their latest post on social media, the taproom is taking orders online and offline.

“So, you want to take me home? I thought you'd never ask. #ItsPouringInMumbai - 8 beers + 3 ciders. Order on doolally.in/webstore (Link in Bio) Home delivery (7 kms) and pick up available at Khar, Kemp's Corner & Palm Beach Road taprooms. P.S. Andheri to start early next week,” read their post on Instagram.