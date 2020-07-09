Good news for Mumbai beer lovers: Doolally is now delivering - how to order online?

India’s first microbrewery Doolally is now open for delivery. According to their latest post on social media, the taproom is taking orders online and offline.
“So, you want to take me home? I thought you'd never ask. #ItsPouringInMumbai - 8 beers + 3 ciders. Order on doolally.in/webstore (Link in Bio) Home delivery (7 kms) and pick up available at Khar, Kemp's Corner & Palm Beach Road taprooms. P.S. Andheri to start early next week,” read their post on Instagram.
Their menu is the standard one with one litre starting at Rs 500. The beer will be packaged in a PET bottle.
To order online you can go to their website and fill in your details. You can also schedule your order. You can also order offline by calling on 022-48931314.
