Baba Siddique Murder Case: Surge In Political Shootings Raises Alarm As 4 Killings Occur In 2024 In Mumbai

Baba Siddique Murder Case | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: In the 1980s and 1990s, Mumbai lived under constant terror. Gunfights were common occurrences on the streets during that period. However, the authorities eventually took a firm stand and eradicated much of the underworld’s influence, gradually restoring peace across the city.

In recent years, though, there has been a noticeable resurgence in shooting incidents. Four political killings or shootings have occurred this year alone. Over the last nine years, 19 people have died in 19 separate shooting incidents, police officials said.

On October 12, former minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, 66, was assassinated in Bandra (East). Just a few days earlier, on October 5, Sachin Kurmi alias Munna, 45, the Byculla Vidhan Sabha Taluka president of the same political faction, was murdered in the Ghopadev area of Byculla.

On the same day as Siddique’s murder, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker, Akash Main, 27, was lynched in broad daylight in Malad (East). With assembly elections approaching, these killings have raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in the city.

Earlier this year, on February 8, during a Facebook Live! stream, aspiring civic politician Mauris Noronha fatally shot Abhishek Ghosalkar, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, in Borivali (West). The incident took place in Noronha’s office in IC Colony, where he shot Ghosalkar before taking his own life.

In another firing incident, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire on Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Mahesh Gaikwad inside the cabin of senior police personnel at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar. The altercation, which occurred in February, stemmed from a long-standing land dispute.

One of the most high-profile incidents this year involved a shooting outside actor Salman Khan’s residence on April 14. The gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, and other accomplices were charged in connection with the case. Salman’s father, the Bollywood writer Salim Khan, also twice received threats in broad daylight this year.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating all these cases and has made several arrests. Authorities have claimed that Bishnoi’s gang is linked to both the assassination of Siddique and the shooting outside Salman’s house. However, the motive behind these crimes remains unclear, and the masterminds have yet to be identified.

Former state director general of police Pravin Dixit, stated, “Let me make it clear, these are not murders with political intentions. These are persons who are involved in all sorts of illegal activities including land capturing, drugs, settling illegal immigrants and many other mafia activities. They have turned to political parties which may be in governance with the intention of obtaining police protection from their business rivals and other personal enemies. They would have been assassinated even otherwise whether there are elections or not. Administration and courts and media need to take suo moto action against their illegal activities.”

Akshay Kulkarni, general ecretary of Maharashtra Youth Congress, stated, “Violence is not only increasing in Mumbai but across Maharashtra, and no one seems to be paying attention. The state government is neglecting law and order, and the Home Department has completely failed. Murders, both political and non-political, are happening across the state. The Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) must take responsibility.”