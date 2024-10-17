 Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Urges His Death Must Not Be 'Politicised': 'I Need Justice, My Family Needs Justice!'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Urges His Death Must Not Be 'Politicised': 'I Need Justice, My Family Needs Justice!'

Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Urges His Death Must Not Be 'Politicised': 'I Need Justice, My Family Needs Justice!'

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain," Zeeshan said in a statement.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
MLA Zeeshan Siddique with father and NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot dead on October 12 | X | Baba Siddique

Slain NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's MLA son Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday issued a statement over the killing of his father.

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain," Zeeshan said in a statement.

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants on Saturday, October 12, when he was returning from the office of his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra east.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Fourth Arrested Accused Harishkumar Purchased Second-Hand Bike; Opted For...
article-image

Police investigation is underway in the case and 7 accused have been identified by the police so far. While four accused have been arrested, three are still on the run.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: First Suvidha Facility To Provide Hygiene And Sanitation Solutions Opens In Ghatkopar, 10 Centres To Be Established Across City; See Pics
Mumbai: First Suvidha Facility To Provide Hygiene And Sanitation Solutions Opens In Ghatkopar, 10 Centres To Be Established Across City; See Pics
Maharashtra: MSRDC Delays Opening Of Remaining 76-Km Stretch On Samruddhi Mahamarg Until December 2024
Maharashtra: MSRDC Delays Opening Of Remaining 76-Km Stretch On Samruddhi Mahamarg Until December 2024
Assam Train Tragedy: 8 Coaches Of 12520 Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong, No Casualty Reported; Visuals Surface
Assam Train Tragedy: 8 Coaches Of 12520 Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong, No Casualty Reported; Visuals Surface
'Apni Shakal Dekho': Sonnalli Seygall SLAMS Netizens Questioning 9-Year Age Gap With Husband Ashesh Sajnani
'Apni Shakal Dekho': Sonnalli Seygall SLAMS Netizens Questioning 9-Year Age Gap With Husband Ashesh Sajnani

It is suspected that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is behind the killing of Baba Siddique. Bishnoi is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Launch Manhunt: Look Out Circular Issued For Shubham Lonkar As Investigation Reveals...
article-image

According to Mumbai Police, six to seven rounds were fired at Baba Siddique by three shooters when he was walking to the car after leaving from his son Zeeshan Siddique's office on Saturday night (October 12). Three bullets are said to have hit Baba Siddique. He was rushed to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital and was declared dead within two hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: First Suvidha Facility To Provide Hygiene And Sanitation Solutions Opens In Ghatkopar, 10...

Mumbai: First Suvidha Facility To Provide Hygiene And Sanitation Solutions Opens In Ghatkopar, 10...

Maharashtra: MSRDC Delays Opening Of Remaining 76-Km Stretch On Samruddhi Mahamarg Until December...

Maharashtra: MSRDC Delays Opening Of Remaining 76-Km Stretch On Samruddhi Mahamarg Until December...

Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Urges His Death Must Not Be 'Politicised': 'I Need Justice, My Family...

Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Urges His Death Must Not Be 'Politicised': 'I Need Justice, My Family...

Mumbai Sees Over 5,000 Property Registrations During Navratri 2024, Marking 13.2% YoY Growth

Mumbai Sees Over 5,000 Property Registrations During Navratri 2024, Marking 13.2% YoY Growth

Magicbricks' Housing Sentiment Index Shows Shift Towards Suburban Areas Amid Rising Property Prices

Magicbricks' Housing Sentiment Index Shows Shift Towards Suburban Areas Amid Rising Property Prices