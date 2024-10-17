Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Urges His Death Must Not Be 'Politicised': 'I Need Justice, My Family Needs Justice!'

MLA Zeeshan Siddique with father and NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot dead on October 12 | X | Baba Siddique

Slain NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's MLA son Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday issued a statement over the killing of his father.

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain," Zeeshan said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants on Saturday, October 12, when he was returning from the office of his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra east.

Police investigation is underway in the case and 7 accused have been identified by the police so far. While four accused have been arrested, three are still on the run.

It is suspected that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is behind the killing of Baba Siddique. Bishnoi is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

According to Mumbai Police, six to seven rounds were fired at Baba Siddique by three shooters when he was walking to the car after leaving from his son Zeeshan Siddique's office on Saturday night (October 12). Three bullets are said to have hit Baba Siddique. He was rushed to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital and was declared dead within two hours.