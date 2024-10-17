Baba Siddique Murder Case: Fourth Arrested Accused Harishkumar Purchased Second-Hand Bike; Opted For Auto-Rickshaw After Recce Mishap On Day of Shooting

The second hand Apache bike |

Mumbai: In the Baba Siddiqui murder case, Harishkumar, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, had purchased a second-hand Apache bike for ₹32,000 and handed it over to the accused, Shivkumar. While using the bike for recce, the accused fell off it. As a result, on the day of Dussehra, instead of using the bike during the shooting, they opted to use an auto-rickshaw.

According to police information, Harishkumar Nishad rented a house in Patel Chawl near Michael High School, Kurla West, through an agent named Abbas. The house, owned by Naresh Mankan, was rented for ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per month. The rental agreement was made in the name of Shivkumar Gautam. However, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police were not informed about this rental arrangement. Despite this, the rental agreement was made with genuine documents.

The bike used in the crime had previously been fined for traffic violations in Pune in September 2021 and December 2022. Traffic police have imposed a fine of ₹1,600 on the bike used in the crime.