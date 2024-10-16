 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Fugitive Shubham Lonkar Was Taken Into Custody In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: Fugitive Shubham Lonkar Was Taken Into Custody In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Fugitive Shubham Lonkar Was Taken Into Custody In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

Shubham Lonkar, one of the key accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, was taken into custody in June by the crime branch in connection with the firing outside Salman Khan's house.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
Shubham Lonkar | Instagram

Mumbai: Shubham Lonkar, one of the key accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, was taken into custody in June by the crime branch in connection with the firing outside Salman Khan's house.

However, he was interrogated and released due to a lack of evidence, said the police. Lonkar, a college dropout, had failed the Army recruitment test in Jaisalmer in 2018-19, after which he became active in the crime world.

