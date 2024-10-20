 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Team Reaches Lucknow To Track Shooter Shiv Kumar's Girlfriend, Plans To Retrieve CDR
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Team Reaches Lucknow To Track Shooter Shiv Kumar's Girlfriend, Plans To Retrieve CDR

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Team Reaches Lucknow To Track Shooter Shiv Kumar's Girlfriend, Plans To Retrieve CDR

A crime branch team has reached Lucknow to track down the girlfriend of alleged main shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, who is on the run. The police are planning to retrieve her call detail records (CDR), which may provide information leading to Gautam.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique Murder Case | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: A crime branch team has reached Lucknow to track down the girlfriend of alleged main shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, who is on the run. The police are planning to retrieve her call detail records (CDR), which may provide information leading to Gautam.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar...
article-image

Police sources have clarified that the girlfriend has no role in the crime. Since August, Gautam had stopped contacting her as he had destroyed his old SIM card and started using a new one, said sources. Even after moving to Pune, he frequently travelled to Lucknow to meet the woman, they added, pointing out that the duo last met in August 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested Accused Refused ₹1 Crore Contract For NCP Leader's Shooting...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested Accused Refused ₹1 Crore Contract For NCP Leader's Shooting...

Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Ex-Director Accuses Bassein Brick Co Leadership Of ₹1.96 Crore Fraud; Case...

Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Ex-Director Accuses Bassein Brick Co Leadership Of ₹1.96 Crore Fraud; Case...

Mumbai: Kurla-Based Furniture Businessman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudster In OLX House Rental Scam;...

Mumbai: Kurla-Based Furniture Businessman Duped Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudster In OLX House Rental Scam;...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Team Reaches Lucknow To Track Shooter Shiv Kumar's...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Team Reaches Lucknow To Track Shooter Shiv Kumar's...

Kalyan Train Derailment: Over 50 Trains Cancelled, Nearly 90 Delayed; Passengers Stranded As...

Kalyan Train Derailment: Over 50 Trains Cancelled, Nearly 90 Delayed; Passengers Stranded As...