Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Team Reaches Lucknow To Track Shooter Shiv Kumar's Girlfriend, Plans To Retrieve CDR

Baba Siddique Murder Case | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: A crime branch team has reached Lucknow to track down the girlfriend of alleged main shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, who is on the run. The police are planning to retrieve her call detail records (CDR), which may provide information leading to Gautam.

Police sources have clarified that the girlfriend has no role in the crime. Since August, Gautam had stopped contacting her as he had destroyed his old SIM card and started using a new one, said sources. Even after moving to Pune, he frequently travelled to Lucknow to meet the woman, they added, pointing out that the duo last met in August 2023.