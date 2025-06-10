Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Say Reports

Zeeshan Akhtar alias Jassi Purewal, accused mastermind behind Baba Siddique’s murder, reportedly arrested in Canada by Surrey Police | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in the high-profile murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Akhtar, alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder, has been detained by Canadian authorities.

A Red Corner Notice had already been issued against Akhtar, who had fled India shortly after Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024. Investigations revealed he had received help escaping the country from Pakistani underworld figure Shehzad Bhatti, a key member of the Farooq Khokhar gang.

Zeeshan, a native of Jalandhar, was arrested in 2022 and lodged in Patiala jail until his release in June 2024. He faces several charges in Punjab including murder, attempted murder, and robbery. Police records indicate strong ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and connections to Pune-based gangster Saurabh Mahakal, who was earlier questioned in the threat letter case involving actor Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan.

Zeeshan was also allegedly in direct contact with prime accused Shubham Lonkar in the Baba Siddique murder conspiracy. The Crime Branch has not ruled out his possible links with other major operatives, including Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and gangster Happy Passia, both believed to be operating from Pakistan.