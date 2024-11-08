 Baba Siddique Murder Case: ‘Crucial Audio Recording Of Bishnoi Brothers May Help Crack Case’, Says Mumbai Police
Baba Siddique Murder Case: ‘Crucial Audio Recording Of Bishnoi Brothers May Help Crack Case’, Says Mumbai Police

The Mumbai police have reportedly found a connection between Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi in the murder of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique. They are now seeking an audio recording of a conversation between Anmol and Vickykumar Gupta, the man who fired shots at Salman Khan’s residence.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique, NCP leader and former MLA from Bandra West Assembly constituency | X

The police team investigating the murder has requested a soft copy of the audio file from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Kalina. They stated that the voice recording is crucial for further analysis of the case.

Prosecutors claim that Gupta, who attacked Khan’s home, was in frequent contact with Anmol via the Signal app. A night before the attack, Anmol sent a voice message to Gupta, who forwarded it to his brother, Sonukumar. Sonukumar’s phone was later seized, and the message was stored on a pen drive for forensic analysis.

During the investigation, police requested a soft copy of the audio file for voice sample analysis of the accused Anmol Bishnoi. However, FSL informed them that the analysis had been submitted to the court, prompting them to apply for access through the court. In response, the court directed FSL to provide a copy of the audio recording to aid the ongoing investigation.

article-image

Siddique, 66, was killed on October 12 near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra. So far, police have arrested 18 suspects in connection with the murder.

