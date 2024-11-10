 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader, Arrested In UP's Bahraich; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader, Arrested In UP's Bahraich; Watch Video

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader, Arrested In UP's Bahraich; Watch Video

As per the other shooters arrested in the case, it was Shiva Kumar who had opened fire at Baba Siddique on the night of October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
The joint operation was held with the UP STF. A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, comprising six officers and 15 personnel, apprehended shooter and accused Shiva Kumar |

In a major breakthrough in the murder case of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch along with the UP STF team in a joint operation, arrested accused Shiva Kumar Gautam alias Shiva from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday (November 10). Two other people were also arrested along with Shiva Kumar.

The police was on the lookout for Shiva Kumar after the Baba Siddique was gunned down outside the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, on Saturday (October 12) night.

A video was also released by Police in which Shiva Kumar Gautam identifies himself.

As per the other shooters arrested in the case, it was Shiva Kumar who had opened fire at Baba Siddique on the night of October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area.

FPJ Shorts
Freedom At Midnight OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Freedom At Midnight OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Mumbai: Karnataka Man Detained For Sending Death Threat To Actor Salman Khan And Lyricist Of His Film 'Sikandar'
Mumbai: Karnataka Man Detained For Sending Death Threat To Actor Salman Khan And Lyricist Of His Film 'Sikandar'
Rihanna To Retire From Music? Singer's Recent Comment At Fenty Beauty Event In Barbados Sparks Rumours
Rihanna To Retire From Music? Singer's Recent Comment At Fenty Beauty Event In Barbados Sparks Rumours
Mira- Bhayandar: Vegetable Seller Found Dead With Throat Slit In Housing Complex Toilet; Murder Suspected
Mira- Bhayandar: Vegetable Seller Found Dead With Throat Slit In Housing Complex Toilet; Murder Suspected

The other shooters arrested also claimed that they had planned to use a pepper spray before firing at the leader but that Shiva opened firing following which they fired shots too.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Team Reaches Lucknow To Track Shooter Shiv Kumar's...
article-image

The joint operation was held with the UP STF. A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, comprising six officers and 15 personnel, apprehended shooter Shiva Kumar, along with two other accused in Uttar Pradesh. The accused are being brought to Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Karnataka Man Detained For Sending Death Threat To Actor Salman Khan And Lyricist Of His...

Mumbai: Karnataka Man Detained For Sending Death Threat To Actor Salman Khan And Lyricist Of His...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader, Arrested In...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader, Arrested In...

Mira- Bhayandar: Vegetable Seller Found Dead With Throat Slit In Housing Complex Toilet; Murder...

Mira- Bhayandar: Vegetable Seller Found Dead With Throat Slit In Housing Complex Toilet; Murder...

Mumbai: DRI Arrests 2 For Smuggling Gold Worth ₹2.67 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai: DRI Arrests 2 For Smuggling Gold Worth ₹2.67 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai: Teen Injured In Bandra Terminus Stampede Succumbs To His Injuries

Mumbai: Teen Injured In Bandra Terminus Stampede Succumbs To His Injuries