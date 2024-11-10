Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader, Arrested In UP's Bahraich; Watch Video

The joint operation was held with the UP STF. A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, comprising six officers and 15 personnel, apprehended shooter and accused Shiva Kumar |

In a major breakthrough in the murder case of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch along with the UP STF team in a joint operation, arrested accused Shiva Kumar Gautam alias Shiva from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday (November 10). Two other people were also arrested along with Shiva Kumar.

The police was on the lookout for Shiva Kumar after the Baba Siddique was gunned down outside the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, on Saturday (October 12) night.

A video was also released by Police in which Shiva Kumar Gautam identifies himself.

As per the other shooters arrested in the case, it was Shiva Kumar who had opened fire at Baba Siddique on the night of October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The other shooters arrested also claimed that they had planned to use a pepper spray before firing at the leader but that Shiva opened firing following which they fired shots too.

