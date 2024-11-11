Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader Reveals Killing Was Carried Out On Wanted Gangster Anmol Bishnoi's Orders

Shivkumar Gautam (L) & Anmol Bishnoi (R) |

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Police have arrested the primary suspect in the Baba Siddique murder case in Bahraich while he was attempting to flee to Nepal. The accused, Shivkumar Gautam, also known as Shiva, was detained in a carefully coordinated joint operation.

About The Arrest

The STF, led by Pramesh Kumar Shukla, and the Mumbai Crime Branch executed the arrest in Bahraich, near the Nepal border, capturing Shiva alongside four accomplices who were allegedly aiding his escape. The arrest operation involved Special CP Deven Bharti, Joint CP (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam, and DCF Dacta Nalawade.

Acting on a tip-off from an informant, law enforcement officers intercepted a bus travelling on the Nepalganj-Nanpara — route, Identifying Shiva and his associates as they matched descriptions, the team halted the vehicle near Handa Basehari village and conducted a thorough inspetion, Following their arrest, Shiva and his accomplices— identified as Anurag Kashvap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava, and Akhilesh Pratap Singh—were taken to a nearby hotel for intensive two-hour interrogation. With the area secured authorities obtained critical details before moving the suspects to Delhi for further investigation. T

he alleged mastermind behind the operation, Lawrence Bishnoi, reportedly facilitated the murder through his brother Anmaol Bishnoi, who had promised Shiva a payment of Rs 10 lakh for carrying out the killing. Investigations revealed that Shiva received logistical support from Shubham Lonkar. another key figure in the Bishnois network, who reportedly connected Shiva with Anmol via Snapchat. Lonkar, with accomplices Mohammad Yaseen Akhtar and Dharamraj Kashyap, provided weapons, SIM cards, and phones, enabling Shiva to execute the murder.

About The Murder

The murder took place on October 12 in Mumbai, with Shiva and two other shooters conducting surveillance of Baba Siddique for several days to plan their attack.

On the night of the murder, the perpetrators took advantage of the festival crowd to approach Siddique. ‘While two accomplices were apprehended on-site, Shiva managed to escape, discarding his phone to evade tracking. He subsequently traveled through Pune, Jhansi, and Lucknow, eventually reaching Bahraich. Throughout his journey, he used phones borrowed from passengers to communicate with his handlers. Shiva’s escape plan included crossing into Nepal with the assistance of his handler, Anurag Kashyap, who had informed him of safe houses arranged by Akash, Gyan Prakash, and Akhilesh Kashyap, a close relative of Dharmraj Kashyap, also linked to Bishnois operations, was instrumental in coordinating Shiva’s temporary hideouts until he could reach Nepal.

Law enforcement officers seized personal items, including mobile phones and clothing, from the suspects, suggesting preparations for an extended stay outside India.

Accused To Be Transferred To Mumbai For Further Questioning

Following his capture, Mumbai Police announced that Shiva would be transferred to Mumbai for further questioning. Authorities intend to trace the network of accomplices who aided him, with particular attention on Anurag Kashyap, Tripathi, and others identified as part of Bishnoi’s support system.

This collaborative arrest by the UP STF and Mumbai Crime Branch marks a pivotal moment in the Baba Siddique murder case, with investigators committed to uncovering the full extent of Bishnoi's criminal network and ensuring justice for Siddique's killing.