 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Another Pune Leader Was On Bishnoi Gang's Radar, Reveals Mumbai Crime Branch
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Another Pune Leader Was On Bishnoi Gang's Radar, Reveals Mumbai Crime Branch

The responsibility for this crime was assigned to shooters, including Gaurav Apune, involved in Plan B. It was also found that under the pretence of visiting Ujjain’s Mahakal temple, Apune had gone to Jharkhand to receive firearm training.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Amid the investigation into Baba Siddique’s murder, the Mumbai crime branch found out that another prominent political leader from Pune was also on the Bishnoi gang’s (B gang) radar.

A 9.9mm pistol found at Shivam Kohad’s residence in Pune was intended for this plot. With this exposure, the vigilance by Pune police has increased. Authorities are examining possible surveillance efforts conducted by the suspects.

The accused Shubham Lonkar, mastermind of Siddique’s murder, allegedly planned the Pune leader’s assassination, recruiting members of the Karvenagar gang, including suspects Rupesh Mohol, Karan Salve, Shivam Kohad, Gaurav Apune, Aditya Gulankar, and Rafiq Sheikh, as shooters. Mohol and associates revealed during interrogation that they had been training in Jharkhand and Khadakwasla in preparation.

Before Siddique’s murder, six weapons were brought to Mumbai by associates, with some later transported to Pune. The Karvenagar gang used these for practice, aiming to refine their skills. Investigators found photos of weapons on Praveen Lonkar’s phone, which led them to Pune, where they seized the pistol from Kohad’s residence. The search for 40 rounds of live ammunition is underway.

The suspects from Karve Nagar were allegedly inspired by a film on the village of Mulshi, with a promise of 25 lakh rupees, a car, a flat, and a Dubai tour fueling their participation.

