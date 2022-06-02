Awareness programme on World No Tobacco Day for Mathadi workers

With an aim to eradicate the use of tobacco amongst the Mathadi workers, an awareness programme was organised by Annasaheb Patil Vikas Foundation. During the programme noted Oncology surgeon, Dr. Shishir Shetty interacted with the workers.

Former MLC Narendra Patil, President of Annasaheb Patil Vikas Foundation, on behalf of the Foundation, organized an event at APMC Onion-Potato Market, Auction House. A street play was performed by Amar Parkhe and the group.

“It is a misconception that smoking or consumption of tobacco products provide rest to hard-working Matadhi workers. In fact, it causes many ailments to the body. So, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, everyone should quit tobacco,” appealed former MLA Narendra Annasaheb Patil, President of Annasaheb Patil Vikas Foundation. Mathadi workers did.