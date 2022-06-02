Mumbai: City cops launch ‘Operation Muskaan’ to trace missing kids

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have launched a month-long 'Operation Muskan' across the city starting June 1 to investigate, search and trace missing or abducted children.

During this period, maximum efforts will be made at the police station level to trace children under the age of 18 from Mumbai city. The police have appealed to citizens to inform them if they come across any suspicious child in their locality.

“If the citizens of Mumbai help the police and various non-governmental organisations working to rescue children for the success of this campaign, it will be helpful to find out maximum number of missing or abducted children.

"If any boy or a girl is found in suspicious circumstances or unattended, they should be enquired upon and if there is anything amiss, the police control room should be informed immediately on 100 or 1098 or the nearest police station or the child should be taken to the nearest police station immediately,” said a police official.

During the operation, if children are found at railway stations, bus stands, on the road, begging or collecting garbage, or at places of worship, hospitals, hotels or shops, etc. citizens should inform the police control room.

Further, if any boy or girl is found doing domestic work in any locality, people should immediately inform the police control room on 100 or 1098 or contact the nearest police station, the police have appealed to citizens.