Thane: Unemployed tuition teacher faces new charges under POCSO Act after abducting 13-year-old girl

Thane: The Titwala police which arrested a 30 year-old tuition teacher from Manda-Titwala area of Kalyan from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh for abducting a 13-year-old girl from outside her house for kidnapping on Monday has now also registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) for allegedly sexually assaulting girl student.

Earlier on Monday after getting information about the whereabouts of the 30-year-old tution teacher in Uttar Pradesh, the Titwala police sent their team to Uttar Pradesh and with the help of local police officials from there brought the accused and the victim from his residence. The accused was traced through the geographical location system (GPS).

Speaking with FPJ correspondent, Titwala police station Sub-Inspector Pankaj Patil said, "We arrested him on Monday and registered a case under IPC section 363 for kidnapping and took him for medical test on Tuesday and in report it was found that the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the tuition teacher. We have now registered a case under IPC section 376 under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor. The accused was presented in the court on Tuesday and has got police custody till 27 May."

When asked Patil whether the accused took the victim to Uttar Pradesh he replied, "The accused is unemployed and a 12th passed so he used to teach students from his area. He used to stay alone in Manda-Titwala area of Kalyan where few students came at his home to take tuitions from him. The 13-year-old victim also used to go for the tuition and there they both became friendly. The accused took the 13-year-old student to various places like Gujarat, Mathura, Haryana in 20 days. His mobile was on and whenever we use to trace his locations he used to leave that locations and would be 500km away from us. Finally we traced his location in Uttar Pradesh and with the help of the police from there we arrested him."