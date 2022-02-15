Avoid large gatherings for Shiv Jayanti celebrations, Walse-Patil

A day after the Maharashtra government issued guidelines for the Shiv Jayanti celebrations by relaxing COVID 19 norms, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday appealed to the citizens not to gather in large numbers as the third wave of COVID 19 and infection of Omicron Variant still prevail in the state.

The government has allowed 200 people for the Shivaji Jyot race and 500 for birth anniversary events.

The home department said that cultural events should not be organized on a large scale while celebrating Shiv Jayanti. Instead, programmes should be broadcast through cable networks or online.

Morning ferries, bike rallies, processions should not be taken out. Instead, a program of offering wreaths to the statue/image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be organized and social distance should be observed there.

On the day of Shiv Jayanti, health-related activities/camps should be organized. Also, awareness should be spread about diseases like corona, malaria, dengue and their preventive measures and hygiene. The department has urged people to follow rules of social distance and hygiene.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government has appealed to all to strictly follow the rules published by the Department of Rehabilitation, Health, Environment, Medical Education as well as the concerned Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Local Administration.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:41 PM IST