Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur get married on Valentine's Day in Mumbai: Report

Actor Vikrant Massey got married to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on February 14. According to a report in Pinkvilla, it was an intimate ceremony with only their families in attendance.

Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage on Monday at their Versova home. Reportedly, they had decided on this date a few days back.

In November 2019, Vikrant got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal in a private roka ceremony.

"I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time," Vikrant was quoted as a saying in an interview with Koimoi, confirming the news of his engagement.

They also recently moved into their sea-facing home in Mumbai. It was in November 2020 that Vikrant first gave a glimpse of their home. He shared a picture with Sheetal in an unfurnished flat and wrote, "Mera ghar (My home) @sheetalthakur #shukr."

Vikrant and Sheetal have featured together in the web-series "Broken But Beautiful". On their Instagram portals, one can see a lot of their loved-up photographs with each other.

Currently, Vikrant is gearing up for the release of the Zee5 original 'Love Hostel', which explores the subject of honour killings. Directed by Shanker Raman, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, and is set to begin streaming from February 25.

Vikrant’s other upcoming projects include Devang Bhavsar’s 'Blackout', Santosh Sivan’s 'Mumbaikar' and Pawan Kirpalani’s 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:20 PM IST