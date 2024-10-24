 Auto Rickshaw Fare Fraud: Mumbai Traffic Police Exposes Tampered Meter, Urges Commuters To Verify Fares; VIDEO Viral
In a recent viral video circulating on different social media platforms, commuters are being urged to thoroughly check rickshaw meters before paying their fare. The video shows a traffic police officer confronting a rickshaw driver whose meter was allegedly tampered with, displaying unusual behavior that indicates manipulation.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Traffic police confront a rickshaw driver over suspected meter tampering, urging commuters to check their fares | X

Mumbai: In a recent viral video circulating on different social media platforms, commuters are being urged to thoroughly check rickshaw meters before paying their fare. The video shows a traffic police officer confronting a rickshaw driver whose meter was allegedly tampered with, displaying unusual behavior that indicates manipulation.

The video highlights a critical detail: when a rickshaw meter is blinking with two dots, it may be a sign that the meter has been tampered with. In this specific incident, the driver reportedly admitted to adjusting the meter, resulting in an outrageous fare of over two hundred rupees for a journey of less than two kilometers.

In the first image, the meter reads Rs 265, displaying two dots: one after 265 and another after the double zero. This suggests that the meter may have been tampered with, as the presence of two dots indicates potential manipulation.

In the second image, the meter shows Rs 267, but only one dot appears after the number, as per video only one dot appears after that the special switch ( which was connected to the meter ) of the meter was turned off. This discrepancy raises further suspicions.

Sources also said that some auto rickshaw drivers have installed a hidden switch near the vehicle's ignition. This switch allows them to speed up the meter, leading to inflated fares. Such practices undermine trust and fairness in transportation services, highlighting the need for stricter regulations and monitoring of auto rickshaw meters.

As the rickshaw service remains a vital mode of transportation in urban areas, ensuring fair fares is essential, this video has sparked widespread discussions about fare fairness in the rickshaw industry, with many commuters sharing their own experiences of overcharging.

"It’s crucial for passengers to pay attention to the meter before concluding their ride," said Mohammed Afzal a noted traffic expert "If you notice any irregularities, don’t hesitate to report with authorities."

Afzal also wants strict action against the culprit, "Driving licence needs to be cancelled and action should be initiated against the shop / mechanic who fitted such a button"

