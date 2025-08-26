 Australian Chef Sarah Todd Savours Mumbai’s Pani Puri In 30-Second Street Food Challenge
Soon after arriving in the city, the MasterChef star headed to the bustling Elco Pani Puri Centre on Hill Road, Bandra, to sample the iconic snack that locals swear by.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd has once again shown her love for Indian street food, this time in the heart of Mumbai. Soon after arriving in the city, the MasterChef star headed to the bustling Elco Pani Puri Centre on Hill Road, Bandra, to sample the iconic snack that locals swear by.

Not content with just tasting the delicacy, Todd decided to make it interesting with a quick-fire foodie test: how many pani puris could she polish off in half a minute?

In a playful video, the chef is seen urging the vendor to keep the next puri ready as she crunches through her first bite. Bursting with flavour, the tangy water, crisp shells and spiced filling had her beaming. “It’s just an explosion of taste,” she exclaimed mid-challenge, before the clock ran out after only two puris. Laughing, she admitted she thought she would have managed more.

For Todd, the experience was more than just a street food stop, it was also about the history behind the place. She pointed out that Elco first began as a modest cart in 1968 before transforming into the landmark eatery it is today, drawing everyone from celebrities to local college students. What truly impressed her, she explained, was the cool, tangy pani that ties the whole snack together, “That’s the magic - chilled, punchy and addictive.”

Mumbai Guide: Pani Puri, Samosa Pav, Dabeli; Delights From Across India That Found Home In City Of...
article-image

This is not the first time Todd has indulged in India’s regional flavours. Earlier this year in Amritsar, she delighted fans by sampling the city’s aam papad chaat, describing it as a sticky, sweet-sour sensation that left her wanting more.

Her Mumbai escapade has only reinforced her reputation as a global chef with a soft spot for Indian street food culture and for the city’s beloved pani puri.

