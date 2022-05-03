Loudspeaker Row: Aurangabad police chief will act against Raj Thackeray over speech, says Maharashtra DGP

Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth on Tuesday said Aurangabad police commissioner Nikhil Gupta will take appropriate legal action against MNS leader Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques.

"Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed," Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for "silencing" loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons, he said.

"Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed," Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for "silencing" loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

जातीय तेढ निर्माण केल्यास कडक कारवाई, कायदा हातात घेऊ नका; पोलीस महासंचालकांचा इशारा

80 companies of SRPF & 30000 home guards personnel deployed across Maharashtra to maintain law and order

Stern action to be taken for creating communal tension

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) May 3, 2022

While talking about an arms seizure incident in Dhule, "the swords which were seized in Dhule were meant to be taken to Jalna. All offenders have been arrested. FIR has been registered and investigation into the matter is underway," he added.

Seth met state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil earlier on Tuesday and the two, along with senior police officials, reviewed the law-and-order situation ahead of the MNS chief's deadline.

"Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state," Seth said.

"I appeal everyone to maintain peace," he added.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ After OHE failure, several trains regulated

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:48 PM IST