After OHE failure, several trains regulated

Due to OHE Failure at Varediya -Nabipur yard of Vadodara Division in the morning, several trains have been regulated.

Regulating trains means they have been either cancelled, short terminated or rerouted.

According to a tweet by the Western Railways, the trains which have been regulated are as follows:

12932 Ahmedabad-Mumbai DD Exp

82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai IRCTC Tejas Exp

20908 Bhuj-Dadar Sayajinagri Exp

12926 Amritsar -Bandra T Pashchim Exp

22954 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Gujarat Exp

22947 SriGanganagar -Tiruchirapalli Humsafar Exp

19016 Porbandar-Mumbai Saurastra Bhumi Exp

19028 Jammutavi-Bandra T Vivek Exp

22195 Virangna Laxmi Bai -Bandra T Exp

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:05 PM IST