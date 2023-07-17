 Aurangabad: One dead, 5 Injured In MSRTC Bus Collides With Car In Waluj
Car suffers extensive damage, while bus incurred damages amounting to approximately ₹50,000

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 1 killed, 41 Injured in 2 Separate Accidents | representative pic

One person was killed and five others injured in a collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a car on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Road in Waluj near Aurangabad at 4 am on Monday.

The MSRTC Electric Shivai Bus, bearing registration number MH12VF4034 and operating on a contract basis, was traveling from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar when the accident took place. “The car suffered extensive damage, while the bus incurred damages amounting to approximately Rs50,000,” said an official.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when the car unexpectedly swerved into the left lane at a reduced speed and collided with the bus. The impact caused the car to overturn and veer off the road, coming to rest in a nearby field.

article-image

The driver of the car, identified as Syed Javade Syed Hanif, aged 33 lost his life. The five injured passengers were promptly provided medical assistance and rushed to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar police station have taken charge of the investigation into the accident. They are working to determine the exact cause of the collision and any potential contributing factors.

According to transport experts, this unfortunate incident serves as a solemn reminder of the crucial importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution and strictly adhere to traffic regulations.

article-image

