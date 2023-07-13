 MSRTC Bus on Bhimashankar-Kalyan Route Overturns, 5 Injured
MSRTC Bus on Bhimashankar-Kalyan Route Overturns, 5 Injured

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
MSRTC Bus on Bhimashankar-Kalyan Route Overturns, 5 Injured | representative pic

A bus operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) traveling on the Bhimashankar-Kalyan route unexpectedly toppled into an 8-foot-deep ditch, causing it to overturn near Giravli village on Thursday morning, leaving five passengers injured. The bus was carrying a total of 35 passengers at the time of the incident.

No casualties reported

"The district administration officials arrived swiftly at the accident site to ensure that the necessary support and assistance were being provided to the victims. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far," said an official.

"While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, authorities are actively investigating the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, another MSRTC bus fell into a deep gorge near the Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka of Nasik district. Unfortunately, a woman lost her life in the accident, while 19 others, including the driver and conductor were injured.

article-image

