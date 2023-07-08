Thane News: MSRTC Bus En Route Satara Gets Into Accident Near Viviana Mall, Driver & Conductor Severely Injured; Visuals Surface | Screengrab

In an unfortunate incident on Saturday morning, a Mumbai Satara MSRTC (ST) bus got into an accident opposite Viviana Mall in Thane. From the visuals going viral, it seems like the bus collided with a container. The impact of the accident left the bus driver and conductor severely injured. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

A video surfaced on social media which showed the authorities clearing the accident site and removing the bus. It's front was completely damaged while another container was near flyover and one of its doors was damaged as well.

More details awiated