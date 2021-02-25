Aurangabad: District records 281 new COVID-19 cases; three deaths

With the addition of 281 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 49,291, an official said on Thursday.

Apart from the latest cases recorded on Wednesday, the district also recorded three casualties that took the toll to 1,258, the official said.

Of the new infections, 262 were reported from Aurangabad city, while the remaining 19 were from rural parts of the district, he said.

At least 46,721 persons have recovered from the infection in the district, he said, adding that the region is now left with 1,312 active cases.

As many as 1,858 samples were tested in the district on Wednesday, the official said.