 Attention Mumbaikars! Northbound Of Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Open From June 11; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Mumbaikars! Northbound Of Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Open From June 11; Check Details Here

Attention Mumbaikars! Northbound Of Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Open From June 11; Check Details Here

The speed limit on the coastal road for a straight road is 80 kilometres per hour, the tunnel is 60 kmph, and the turning point is 40 kmph.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Northbound of Mumbai Coastal Road | DHIRAJ

The northbound of the Mumbai Coastal Road – from Marine Drive up to Haji Ali and Lotus Junction at Worli – will be thrown open to the public from Tuesday.

On Saturday, Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner of the BMC told the FPJ about the competition of the second phase and the same will be announced on Monday, followed by Tuesday being thrown open for vehicular traffic – from 7 am to 11 pm, every day except weekends – Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Traffic Police, issued the notification announcing the north carriageway to be open for four-wheeler vehicles and passenger buses. As per the notification, the entry points on the northbound of the coastal road will be Marine Drive (Princes Street Bridge) and Amarsons Garden. The exit point of the same will be Amarsons Garden, Vatsalabai Desai Chowk (Haji Ali Junction) and Barrister Rajni Patel Chowk (Lotus Junction).

Read Also
Mumbai: NGO Plans To Develop Green Cover Along Coastal Road To Complete Green Corridor
article-image

Vehicles that will be restricted entry and traffic at coastal roads are – 1. all types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, and heavy goods vehicles (excluding BEST/ST buses/passengers carrying vehicles). 2. All types of two-wheelers, cycle and disabled persons motorcycles/scooters (including side cars). 3. All types of three-wheelers. 4. Animal-drawn carts, tangas, handcarts. 5. Pedestrians.

The speed limit on the coastal road for a straight road is 80 kilometres per hour, the tunnel is 60 kmph, and the turning point is 40 kmph.

Read Also
Mumbai Coastal Road Opening Delayed: Opposition Accuses Government Of Election Ploy Ahead Of Vidhan...
article-image

The already functioning southbound – which opened on March 12 is functioning for 16 hours a day – throughout the week.

The work connecting the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) is expected to be completed by October 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Organising Cruel, Illegal Horse-Cart Race

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Organising Cruel, Illegal Horse-Cart Race

Attention Mumbaikars! Northbound Of Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Open From June 11; Check Details Here

Attention Mumbaikars! Northbound Of Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Open From June 11; Check Details Here

Mumbai Weather: 'Monsoon Has Arrived,' Says India Meteorological Department

Mumbai Weather: 'Monsoon Has Arrived,' Says India Meteorological Department

Mumbai: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Ceiling Slab Falls On Her, Building Owner Booked For Negligence...

Mumbai: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Ceiling Slab Falls On Her, Building Owner Booked For Negligence...

Mumbai Youngsters Blow Away Challengers At Windsurfing Event In Chennai

Mumbai Youngsters Blow Away Challengers At Windsurfing Event In Chennai