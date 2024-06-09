Attention Mumbaikars! Northbound Of Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Open From June 11; Check Details Here

Northbound of Mumbai Coastal Road | DHIRAJ

The northbound of the Mumbai Coastal Road – from Marine Drive up to Haji Ali and Lotus Junction at Worli – will be thrown open to the public from Tuesday.

On Saturday, Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner of the BMC told the FPJ about the competition of the second phase and the same will be announced on Monday, followed by Tuesday being thrown open for vehicular traffic – from 7 am to 11 pm, every day except weekends – Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Traffic Police, issued the notification announcing the north carriageway to be open for four-wheeler vehicles and passenger buses. As per the notification, the entry points on the northbound of the coastal road will be Marine Drive (Princes Street Bridge) and Amarsons Garden. The exit point of the same will be Amarsons Garden, Vatsalabai Desai Chowk (Haji Ali Junction) and Barrister Rajni Patel Chowk (Lotus Junction).

Read Also Mumbai: NGO Plans To Develop Green Cover Along Coastal Road To Complete Green Corridor

Vehicles that will be restricted entry and traffic at coastal roads are – 1. all types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, and heavy goods vehicles (excluding BEST/ST buses/passengers carrying vehicles). 2. All types of two-wheelers, cycle and disabled persons motorcycles/scooters (including side cars). 3. All types of three-wheelers. 4. Animal-drawn carts, tangas, handcarts. 5. Pedestrians.

The speed limit on the coastal road for a straight road is 80 kilometres per hour, the tunnel is 60 kmph, and the turning point is 40 kmph.

The already functioning southbound – which opened on March 12 is functioning for 16 hours a day – throughout the week.

The work connecting the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) is expected to be completed by October 2024.