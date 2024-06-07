Mumbai: NGO Plans To Develop Green Cover Along Coastal Road To Complete Green Corridor

FPJ

While Mumbai continuously strives to increase the green spaces within the city, a non-government organisation has planned to increase the forest cover within the city by increasing biodiverse green corridors along the western and eastern coasts of the city. The RPG foundation has also prepared an extensive plan to develop a green cover along the coastal road to complete the missing link of green corridors in the city.

The RPG Foundation, a not-for-profit sister organisation of RPG Group of Companies, has started the transformation of Shantivan in Malabar Hills and Captain Namdev Lotankar Garden in Mahalaxmi as a part of their project Nature:re, which will establish a network of interconnected public parks and open spaces, stretching from the city's northern tip to its southern end.

After the redesigning of these two parks, RPG Foundation aims to develop a continuous forest cover across the city to acquire a game-changing approach of a Green Corridor to develop biodiversity in the urban landscapes of Mumbai under nature:re city. Although the city has a benefit of having the world’s national park Sanjay Gandhi National Park within the city boundaries in the north, the western coast of the city majorly lacks a green cover.

To enhance the green cover along the western coast, the RPG Foundation has prepared an extensive plan to cultivate green space along the coastal road and has been in contact with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for its implementation. The plan includes growing 169 varieties of native trees along the coastal road and the missing forest links to connect the green spaces in the city.

Radha Goenka, director of RPG Foundation, said, “We should not be developing manicured gardens, but should be increasing the forest cover by connecting green spaces in various parts of the city. It will benefit the flora and fauna and will also bring the city’s temperature down by 2 degrees. We have empanelled experts, butterfly and bird experts and aim to become knowledge partners and give collaborative support.”