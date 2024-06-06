Central Railway observes World Environment Day with significant green initiatives

Central Railway observed World Environment Day on 5.6.2024 with significant green initiatives.

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated Go green initiative taken by Mumbai Division at Wadibunder Coaching Complex on the occasion of World Environment Day.

This initiative includes Sewage treatment plant (STP) which works on the Phytroid technology of Capacity of 200 Kilo Litres Per day and Roof top Solar Power plant of capacity 10 Kilo Watt.

A demonstration of Battery operated portable backpack-type garbage litter collector and ‘Ecotoilet’ solution was also given before the General Manager.

Yadav also inaugurated the extension of sick line shed (of 75mx30m) to cater to the increased workload of Wadibunder coaching depot. He appreciated the idea of Narrow gauge NDM1 Locomotive converted into a steam locomotive selfie point in the Depot.

The occasion was marked by planting of saplings by the General Manager and other Senior Officers present. A total of 500 saplings were planted.

Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Rajneesh Mathur, Principal Chief Engineer, Central Railway, Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and Senior Officers of Headquarters and Division were also present on the occasion.