Mumbai: Stone Pelting On Cops, BMC Staff; Powai Police Arrests 64 People

A day after stones were pelted at the police and the BMC employees during an anti-encroachment drive in Bhim Nagar, Powai, the Powai police arrested 64 people, including six women, on Friday. They were produced in court, and the court sent them to 14 days of judicial custody.

A senior police inspector said, “All senior police officers were injured in the incident, including the deputy commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of Police, and senior police inspector of Powai police station. Almost six women police personnel, including an officer, were also injured. When the BMC squad started removing the encroachments, a group of men and women opposed it. As the police intervened, the group started pelting stones and throwing water mixed with spices and chillies at them. The BMC immediately stopped their drive and moved aside as the group continued pelting stones”.

An investigation is underway to identify those behind the incident. “One group of people had opposed the BMC actions in the past as well. No one was seriously injured, and all received treatment at Hiranandani Hospital where BMC doctors visited and provided treatment,” said another senior police officer.

The Powai police have booked more than 200 persons for alleged unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties under Indian Penal Code section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Following the incident, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also inspected the site and met five injured civic engineers and workers.

The BMC had sent a prior notice to the residents, asking them to vacate their houses. When the civic officials and police teams arrived for the demolition drive, the crowd resisted violently despite the police force being deployed in large numbers. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, showing a group of men and women pelting stones, with the police trying to run away or shield themselves.

In this case, two FIRs were registered. One was filed by the police and another by social activist Asha Chaure. Chaure filed a case against approximately 200 persons for allegedly physically assualy. When the BMC team arrived at the location to remove encroachments, the mob opposed their actions. Activist Chaure intervened, which infuriated the mob, leading to an attack on her. So she also filed a case.

The police included 16 IPC sections: 141, 143, 145, 147, 149, 151, 152, 353, 332, 333, 324, 326, 427, 186, 188, and 189, along with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 3 and 5 of the Damage to Public Property Act in their case.

Sources said that assistant commissioner of police, West, Paramjit Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police Mangesh Shinde, assistant commissioner of police Bharat Suryavanshi, and senior police inspector Jitendra Sonavane were injured. All of them resumed work on Friday immediately after receiving treatment. The mob carried petrol with them, but they did not throw it at the police or the BMC squad.