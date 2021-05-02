Attention Mumbaikars! No COVID-19 vaccination for those above 45 on May 3, says BMC

Amid a shortage of covid-19 vaccine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended the vaccination drive on Monday (May 3) for all above 45 years of age following which they have urged them to not visit the vaccine centres.

On the other hand, all registered beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years of age can take their vaccine shots at the five vaccine centres on Monday (May 3). Civic officials said there is a huge shortage of vaccines due to which there will be no vaccination drive for senior citizens, however, they are expecting a few doses of Covishield and Covaxin on Monday night.

“As there is not enough vaccine available under the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, vaccinations for 45 years and above will not be available on Monday, May 3, 2021, at government, municipal and private vaccination centres in the BMC area. Vaccination of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years will continue at five centres as per the current system. Only those who are registered with Covin portal and who have been given the prescribed immunization centre and time (slot) will be vaccinated at the immunization centre,” read a release issued by the BMC.