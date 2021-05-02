Attention Mumbaikars! No COVID-19 vaccination for those above 45 on May 3, says BMC

Amid a shortage of covid-19 vaccine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended the vaccination drive on Monday (May 3) for all above 45 years of age following which they have urged them to not visit the vaccine centres.
On the other hand, all registered beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years of age can take their vaccine shots at the five vaccine centres on Monday (May 3). Civic officials said there is a huge shortage of vaccines due to which there will be no vaccination drive for senior citizens, however, they are expecting a few doses of Covishield and Covaxin on Monday night.
“As there is not enough vaccine available under the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, vaccinations for 45 years and above will not be available on Monday, May 3, 2021, at government, municipal and private vaccination centres in the BMC area. Vaccination of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years will continue at five centres as per the current system. Only those who are registered with Covin portal and who have been given the prescribed immunization centre and time (slot) will be vaccinated at the immunization centre,” read a release issued by the BMC.
Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said they had received 20,000 covid-19 vaccine doses on Friday night which was distributed to five centres due to which they can conduct vaccination drives for beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years of age. “We have limited stock due to which we have limited the number of beneficiaries at five centres to take the jab. We will start vaccination for the 45+ age group only after getting at least 100,000 vaccine doses. On the other hand, the vaccination for the 18-44 age group, for now, will continue with the available vaccine stocks,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai alone, the BMC has an estimated 9 million people between the ages of 18 and 44, who would need vaccination through public and private vaccination centres.The five centres where vaccination will begin at 9 am at Nair Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, SevenHills Hospital in Andheri, and the BKC’s jumbo facility. Each centre vaccinated 200 ben- eficiaries each.
According to BMC officials, vaccination for 18-44 years of age group will be done only on basis of appointment through the Centre’s Cowin portal, and no walk-in vaccination will be conducted. The vaccination duration will be from 9 am to 5 pm.
