COVID-19: Mumbai reports 3,672 cases, 79 deaths on May 2

Mumbai reported 79 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday (May 2) which pushed its fatality count to 13,330, the data released by the civic body said.
With the addition of 3,672 new COVID-19 cases during the day, the city's infection tally rose to 6,56,204.
This is for the fifth time this month, the city has reported less than 4,000 cases in a day. On May 1, it had recorded 3,908 cases.
But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)