Mumbai: Latest updates - Mamata has sent out a clear message that PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji are not invincible, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena calls Mamata Banerjee 'Tigress of Bengal' as TMC leads in West Bengal

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hailed Mamata Banerjee as the "Tigress of Bengal", as her party TMC looks set to retain power in West Bengal after the bitterly fought Assembly election against the main rival BJP.

It is "not easy to defeat Banerjee", even though the BJP worked hard and put in a lot of investment during the polls in West Bengal, Raut said.

