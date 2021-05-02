Mumbai: Latest updates on May 2

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 63,282 new COVID-19 cases and 802 deaths. The state reported 802 COVID-19 deaths reported on Saturday taking the case fatality rate in the state to 1.49%.

On Saturday, 61,326 patients were discharged taking the total count of recovered patients to 39,30,302 COVID-19. The recovery rate in the state is 84.24%. As on today, there are 6,63,758 active cases in the state.

Out of 2,73,95,288 laboratory samples 46,65,754 have been tested positive (17.03%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 40,43,899 people are in home quarantine and 26,420 people are in institutional quarantine.