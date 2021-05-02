Mumbai: Latest updates on May 2

Vaccination for ages 18-44 to continue at the 5 centres today, from 9 am-5 pm. Each centre will vaccinate 500 registered Mumbaikars each, hence no walk-ins allowed. Registration on http://cowin.gov.in mandatory
Had an excellent meeting with all our partners and stakeholders in the UK Meanwhile, pleased to state that Covishield’s production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla
Mumbai COVID-19 cases
Mumbai reported 90 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday (April 30), the highest one-day toll since June 30 last year, which pushed its fatality count to 13,251, the data released by the civic body said. With the addition of 3,908 new COVID-19 cases during the day, the city's infection tally rose to 6,52,532.
Maharashtra reports 63,282 new COVID-19 cases, 802 deaths; recovery rate now 84%
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 63,282 new COVID-19 cases and 802 deaths. The state reported 802 COVID-19 deaths reported on Saturday taking the case fatality rate in the state to 1.49%.
On Saturday, 61,326 patients were discharged taking the total count of recovered patients to 39,30,302 COVID-19. The recovery rate in the state is 84.24%. As on today, there are 6,63,758 active cases in the state.
Out of 2,73,95,288 laboratory samples 46,65,754 have been tested positive (17.03%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 40,43,899 people are in home quarantine and 26,420 people are in institutional quarantine.
