Attention Mumbaikars: BMC Announces 10 Per Cent Water Cut In Island City And Eastern Suburbs For 12 Days From January 27; Check Affected Areas

BMC begins annual maintenance at Pise Dam, leading to a 10% water supply cut across parts of Mumbai's island city and eastern suburbs

Mumbai, Jan 27: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10 per cent reduction in water supply across the island city and eastern suburbs due to annual maintenance of the pneumatic gate system at Pise, starting Tuesday, January 27. The water cut will affect parts of 12 civic wards and is expected to continue till February 7, causing 12 consecutive days of water shortage for citizens.

Maintenance work at Pise Dam

According to civic officials, the water cut is required to carry out maintenance work on the pneumatic gate system at the Pise Water Dam. This system controls the volume of water flowing from the dam and helps regulate water levels, especially during floods. The pneumatic gates function using compressed air that holds steel panels in place.

While the maintenance work is underway, the water supply cannot be operated at full capacity. To avoid leakage and wastage, water pressure will be kept low, leading to a temporary reduction in supply across affected areas.

Impact on Thane

Meanwhile, the repair work at the Pise Dam will also affect areas in Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation will reduce water supply by 20 per cent for 12 days, and the city will experience low water pressure during this period. Civic authorities have appealed to citizens to use water carefully during this time.

Affected areas – Island City

Ward-wise areas

A: Naval Dockyard area

B: Mohammed Ali Marg, Dongri

C: Bhindi Bazaar, Bohri Mohalla, Ghogri Mohalla

E: Byculla, Madanpura, Agripada, Dockyard Marg, Chinchpokli

F South: Parel, Lalbaug

F North: Matunga, Sion, Wadala

Eastern Suburbs

T: Mulund (East and West)

S: Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli (East)

N: Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (East and West)

L: Kurla (East)

M East: Mankhurd, Deonar

M West: Chembur

