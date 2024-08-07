Attention! Central Railway To Operate 28 Unreserved Special Trains Between Kolhapur-Satara Belt; Check Details Here

Central Railway To Run Additional 20 Ganpati Special Trains; Check Details | Representational Image

Central Railway to run 14 Unreserved Special Trains between Kolhapur and Satara and 14 Unreserved Special Trains between Kolhapur and Miraj in view of the flood situation in these areas

Temporary halts also provided to some trains at selected stations for convenience of passengers

In view of the heavy rainfall and subsequent floods in the Kolhapur-Satara belt Central Railway will run 28 Unreserved Special trains – 14 Specials between Kolhapur and Satara and 14 Specials between Kolhapur and Miraj to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details are as under :

1. Kolhapur- Satara Unreserved Specials ( 14 services)

Train No. 01412 Unreserved Special will leave Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur at 08.40 hrs daily from 07.08.2024 to 13.08.2024 and reach Satara at 13.25 hrs same day.

Train No. 01411 Unreserved Special will leave Satara at 14.20 hrs daily from 07.08.2024 to 13.08.2024 and reach Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur at 18.35 hrs same day.

Halts: Valivade, Rukadi, Hatkanagale, Jaisingpur, Miraj, Vishrambag, Sangli, Nandre, Bhilawadi, Kirloskarwadi, Takari, Bhavani Nagar, Shenoli, Karad, Shirravde, Masur, Targaon, Rahimatpur and Koregaon

Composition: 5 Sleeper Class and 7 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Read Also Rail Minister Suggests Changeover Options on Demand for Train Services to Pune from Nandurbar, Dhule

2. Kolhapur- Miraj Unreserved Specials ( 14 services)

Train No. 01416 Unreserved Special will leave Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur at 20.15 hrs daily from 07.08.2024 to 13.08.2024 and reach Miraj at 21.25 hrs same day.

Train No. 01415 Unreserved Special will leave Miraj at 06.55 hrs daily from 07.08.2024 to 13.08.2024 and reach Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur at 08.05 hrs same day.

Halts: Valivade, Rukadi, Hatkanagale and Jaisingpur

Composition: 5 Sleeper Class and 7 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Temporary halts provided to some trains at following stations

Following trains have been provided temporary halts at selected stations from 06.08.2024 to 12.08.2024:

Read Also Central Railway Announces Additional Ganpati Special Trains From Pune To Ratnagiri; Details Inside

Halt at Bhilawadi & Kirloskarwadi stations

Train no 16210 Mysuru-Ajmer Exp

Train no 16506 Bengaluru-Gandhidham Exp

Train no 16508 Bengaluru-Jodhpur Exp

Train no 16532 Bengaluru -Ajmer Exp

Train no 16534 Bengaluru-Jodhpur Exp

Halt at Takari station

Train no 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Exp

Train no 11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Exp

Train no 11039 Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra Exp

Train no 11040 Gondia – Kolhapur Maharashtra Exp

Halt at Karad station

Train no 16533 Jodhpur- Bengaluru Exp

Train no 16534 Bengaluru-Jodhpur Exp

Train no 11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Exp

Train no 11050 Kolhapur- Ahmedabad Exp

Passengers are requested to please note and avail the services