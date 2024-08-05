 Central Railway Announces Additional Ganpati Special Trains From Pune To Ratnagiri; Details Inside
The Central Railway on Monday announced the operation of additional Ganpati Special trains from Pune to Ratnagiri for the benefit of devotees during the upcoming Ganeshotsav

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway Announces Additional Ganpati Special Trains From Pune To Ratnagiri; Details Inside | Representational Image

The Central Railway on Monday announced the operation of additional Ganpati Special trains from Pune to Ratnagiri for the benefit of devotees during the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

The trains are as follows:

Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (4 Services)

1. Train no 01447 will depart from Pune at 12:25am on September 7 and September 14, and will arrive in Ratnagiri at 11:50am the same day (2 trips).

2. Train no 01448 will depart from Ratnagiri at 5:50pm on September 8 and September 15, and will arrive in Pune at 5am the next day (2 trips).

Halts: Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Composition: One AC-II tier, four AC-III tier, 11 Sleeper Class, and six General Second Class, including two Guard’s Brake Vans (22 ICF Coaches).

Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (2 Services)

1. Train no 01445 will depart from Pune at 12:25am on September 10 and will arrive in Ratnagiri at 11:50am the same day (1 trip).

2. Train no 01446 will depart from Ratnagiri at 5:50pm on September 11 and will arrive in Pune at 5am the next day (1 trip).

Halts: Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Composition: Three AC-II tier, 15 AC-III tier, one Guard’s Brake Van, and one Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches).

