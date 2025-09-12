Attention Advertisers! Nothing To Hide – The Free Press Journal Stands As Mumbai’s Only ABC-Certified Newspaper

FPJ: Mumbai’s only English newspaper with ABC-certified circulation figures | File Photo

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal is the only Audit Bureau Circulation certified newspaper in Mumbai. The latest audited figures of newspaper circulations, as certified by the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), are out, showing the average circulation for the period between January-June 2025.

These figures are the most reliable benchmarks for the newspaper publishing industry. The rigour of the ABC strips away inflated claims of publishers of their respective media entities.

FPJ English Edition Shows Growth

These figures show that the English edition of The Free Press Journal (FPJ) has grown. The increase reaffirms that FPJ continues to grow in a highly competitive market and that the FPJ remains a key player. Moreover, it is the only publication that is ABC certified since the pandemic.

No Other English Paper Audited Since Pandemic

No other English paper in Mumbai has its figures audited. Which goes to reaffirm the need for newspapers to go for a proper audit so that advertisers and readers get a clear understanding of the circulation of newspapers.

Also Watch:

Industry Still Relies on Outdated Data

Currently many newspapers use outdated Indian Readership Survey (IRS) data dating back to 2019 to claim high circulation. It is time they go in for an ABC audit so everyone knows the truth.

