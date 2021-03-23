'Attempt to malign MVA govt': NCP's Nawab Malik reacts to BJP campaign against home minister Anil Deshmukh

The statement by Malik came hours after Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought time from Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to meet him and hand him over call recordings and documents pertaining to alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.

Addressing the reporters, Fadnavis on Tuesday said, "Commissioner of Intelligence sent a report of intercepted suspicious calls to be involved in transfer racket to DG Maharashtra in August 2020. It was later forwarded to the chief minister who expressed concern but took no action. I have data of 6.3 GB containing all the information."

"When the DG inquired about the report, he got to know that it was sent to the Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh). No action was taken against the people involved but the action was taken against COI Rashmi Shukla who prepared the report. Her promotion was delayed and transferred to a post that did not even exist when she was sent there," he stated.

When asked about Shukla, Malik alleged that Shukla is BJP's agent as she illegally tapped phones of opposition ahead of assembly elections in 2019.

Fadnavis' statements came in the wake of the raging political controversy over Singh's 'letter-bomb' accusing Deshmukh of making alleged Rs 100-crore 'collection' demands from an arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze from Mumbai bars, eateries and hookah joints.