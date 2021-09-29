e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:18 PM IST

At a single click: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar launches mobile app to access citizen-centric facilities

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday launched a mobile application designed to provide all citizen-centric facilities at a single click to residents of Baramati town in Pune district.

Digital Baramati Umbrella App is a collection of software programmes for various needs, he said.

It has local governance, administration and citizen-centric mobile applications, including those relating to telemedicine, property management, QR-code based asset management, GIS tagging and grievance redressal system, Pawar said after its launch in Mumbai.

This application can also place demands with the Baramati Municipal Council and track them, he said.

It would reduce people's need to step out of their homes for government or administration-related works, said the NCP MLA from Baramati.

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar to head GoM on GST System Reforms

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
