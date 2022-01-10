At 13.2 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records season's lowest minimum temperature

Mumbai today recorded its lowest minimum temperature this season at 13.2 degrees. The temperature was recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory.

The IMD's Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2°C.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 26.7 degrees.

According to media reports, temperatures are likely to increase from Wednesday.

Pune also recorded a low minimum temperature 13.5°C today.

Pune again single digit today morning.

Earlier on December 29, the lowest minimum temperature in Mumbai dropped to 17.4 degrees.

Prior to this, the lowest minimum temperature this season was 17.9 degrees Celsius, recorded on December 23.

The lowest minimum temperature in 2020 was 15 degrees Celsius and in 2019 was 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:22 AM IST