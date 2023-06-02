Ashadi Ekadashi: Commission directs authorities to provide facilities for women pilgrims

The state commission for women chairperson on Friday directed authorities to ensure that the Ashadi Ekadashi pilgrimage for Pandharpur is a “health pilgrimage” for women considering large numbers of them take part in it. A press conference was held at the Commission's office in Bandra and was addressed by its chief, Rupali Chakankar.

The pilgrimage for Ashadi Ekadashi will begin on June 10-29, which is observed as Ashadi Ekadashi. Devotees, particularly those belonging to the Varkari sect, undertake a pilgrimage of nearly 200km to reach Pandharpur. A large number of those taking part in the pilgrimage are women.

Chakankar said that since lakhs of women participate in the yatra, six measures must be taken by the district administration from where the pilgrims pass. These include ensuring that there are toilets and bathing facilities for women every 10-20km, sanitary napkin vending machines and burning machines, women-related health facilities, and women's helpline number should be posted in front of the accommodation/temple premises for women's safety, private space or nursing rooms for lactating mothers Nirbhaya squads be provided for Palkhi ceremony.

“On the occasion of Ashadhi and Vari, pilgrims from across Maharashtra come to Dehu, Alandi, and Padharpur. Lakhs of Varkari women of different ages and from different parts walk the path of Pandhari every year. Due to this, the Maharashtra State Women's Commission has taken up this initiative for women's health. This is the second year of this initiative, women are walking nearly 200 km,” informed Chakankar.

For the effective implementation of health care activities, a meeting was held on Friday with the district administration of Pune, Satara, and Solapur. Besides the chairperson, those present at the meeting were members of the women's commission Gauri Chhabria, member secretary Addha Joshi, and deputy secretary Diya Thakur.

Those present from the district authorities were the resident deputy collector of Pune, the additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation, the resident deputy collector of Satara, the deputy commissioner Satara Zilla Parishad, chief executive officer, and Solapur additional commissioner. Chakankar informed that Pune and Satatra district administrations had taken some measures including arranging for mobile toilets and staying for women at schools and doctors.