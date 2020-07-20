As Sharad Pawar jibes at prep to lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir, Shiv Sena says it's 'not a political issue'

Shiv Sena sources admit that the BJP may use the differences of opinion on this emotive issue to highlight the ideological inconsistencies within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

However, the Shiv Sena, which used the Ram Temple agitation to signify its shift to rabid Hindutva politics since the late 1980s, claims that they do not need a formal invite to visit the temple town. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stressed that it was the Sena which had paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple, which is a matter of faith and not a political issue for it.

Legislator Pratap Sarnaik has written to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas seeking that Chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray be invited as a chief guest for the ceremony. Uddhav has visited Ayodhya thrice in the recent past.

“Practically speaking, Pawar is right. Considering the spread of the pandemic, the focus must be on combating coronavirus. The Centre and the BJP may be using the Ram Temple as a ploy to divert attention from the larger economic crisis,” said a senior Shiv Sena leader.