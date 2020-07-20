Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: 40kg silver slab to be placed during 'bhumi pujan'

A silver slab, weighing about 40 kilogram, will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed grand Ram temple in Ayodhya during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, scheduled to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The three-day rituals will begin from August 3 and culminate on August 5. According to spokesman of the temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said the rituals will be conducted by priests from Varanasi who also supervised the shifting of the Ram Lalla idol to a new structure in March.

The Ramacharya puja will be conducted on August 4. The foundation of the temple will be laid at 12.13 p.m., the auspicious time fixed by priests after detailed calculation of planetary configurations. Triloki Nath Pandey, decree holder of Ram Janmabhoomi, said that the ceremony on August 5 is 'bhumi pujan' and not 'shilanyas' which was already performed in 1989 by current Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal during the tenure of the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.