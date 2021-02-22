As CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown, 700 guests turn up at wedding of former BJP MP's son

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday also said that the coming eight days are crucial. He further added that based on the situation of Covid cases post that he will decide if a lockdown needs to be imposed in the state.

In a video address, Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."

CM Uddhav Thackeray also said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

People who have become negligent should not let the sacrifices of the coronavirus warriors go in waste. If you can't be a COVID warrior, don't become a COVID "doot" (carrier), he said.

"The second wave is knocking at our doors. It is upto us to decide whether to allow it in our lives again. Wear a face mask, use sanitiser and maintain social distancing. I will observe for a week to 15 days to take a decision if it is the people who want a lockdown," he said.