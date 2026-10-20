'As Bharat Rises, Forces Seek To Destabilise Nations & Install Proxies In Positions Of Influence': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns At Vijayadashami Utsav | Video | X

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said Bharat could attain its supreme glory and emerge as a Vishwaguru (world leader) only through the dedicated efforts of every citizen, stressing that there was no shortcut to achieving the goal.

Addressing the RSS's Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur on October 20, Bhagwat said even an ordinary individual could contribute by bringing about positive change through small, virtuous actions in personal, family, social and professional life.

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Bhagwat said that as Bharat progressed, forces seeking to destabilise countries and install their proxies in positions of influence viewed it as a formidable competitor and a significant target.

“These demonic forces are well aware of this reality. That is why Bharat is their decisive and most formidable competitor, as well as their ultimate and most significant target. They devise plans and work towards finding ways to dismantle Bharat, Hindu society, and Sangh,” he said.

He alleged that some individuals whose outlook aligned with these forces assisted them, while certain ambitious political leaders joined them out of narrow political interests and a lack of discernment.

Acknowledging that problems and shortcomings existed in society and the administrative system, Bhagwat said protests could be legitimate but must aim to find solutions rather than deepen divisions.

Whether a movement was led by a social group, the government and administration acted to maintain law and order, or political leaders intervened, their actions should not create animosity, resentment or divisions within society, he said.

“Even when emotions run high, our actions must remain within the bounds of our Constitution and the law, and our speech, conduct, and behaviour must always reflect the dignity and decorum of a civilised discourse,” he said.

Quoting lines from a Marathi song composed by P Savalaram and sung by Asha Bhosle, Bhagwat warned of sinister designs that deepen divisions and target unsuspecting people.

He said social movements must be guided by a sense of responsibility towards society and the nation. When movements became instruments of politics driven by hostility towards individuals, groups or ideologies, forces seeking to weaken Bharat could exploit the situation.

He alleged that such forces sought to turn differences of opinion into mutual hostility, encourage a sense of victimhood, undermine faith in national institutions and create an atmosphere of discontent, separatism and disorder. Global powers seeking to keep Bharat subdued also played a role in this process, he said.

Bhagwat said experience had shown that neither the government alone could resolve all societal problems nor could agitation be the only means of addressing them. Solutions could also emerge through active community participation and dialogue, he said.

Urging people to remain vigilant and focused on their national goal, Bhagwat invoked the vision of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

“We must fulfil the dream of our goal, as envisioned by Keshav. Let our lives be dedicated solely to its fulfilment. Only then will Bharat Mata be content, and earn respect throughout the world,” he said.

Bhagwat said attempts were being made to question the RSS's goodwill and intentions by citing undesirable and unexpected incidents with which, he maintained, the organisation had no connection, association or involvement.

“The work of the Sangh is founded on pure, selfless, and virtuous love. It is carried forward through the dedication, service, and hard work of its Swayamsevaks. The Sangh seeks nothing for itself,” he said.

He described respect for diversity, the protection of different traditions and the willingness to change practices that had become outdated as inherent to Bharat's outlook, rooted in the Sanatana tradition.

In a country marked by diversity in faiths, sects, traditions, regions, castes, languages, food habits and customs, he said, national unity could be built only on an outlook that embraced differences, respected them and fostered a genuine sense of belonging.

Bhagwat said Bharat's spiritual tradition, strengthened over generations by the experiences of spiritual luminaries, taught that while the diversity of creation was natural and constantly changing, the underlying unity of existence was eternal and unchanging.

Speaking about the RSS's centenary-year activities, Bhagwat said volunteers had travelled to Western countries to provide what he described as an accurate understanding of Bharat, Hindutva and the organisation.

They presented the inclusive and benevolent nature of Bharatiya culture, the diversity of Hindu society and the objectives and work of the RSS, he said.

Bhagwat attributed growing international interest in Bharat to the challenges facing materially prosperous countries. He said materialism, individualism and unrestrained consumption had left them struggling to manage diversity, reconcile development with environmental protection, foster a sense of belonging across differences and preserve family life and values for younger generations.

He also pointed to geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, environmental crises and conflicts driven by the pursuit of dominance, arguing that Bharat's civilisational outlook offered answers to these challenges.

Bhagwat said the RSS had spent the past century organising and strengthening Bharat on the foundation of its sense of identity and cultural ethos. As part of the centenary programme, five transformative initiatives had been identified, first cultivated among Swayamsevaks and then intended to be taken to society. One of them sought to deepen awareness of the country's identity and promote Swadeshi, he said.

Bhagwat said the Hindu worldview, as he described it, did not prescribe a particular mode of worship, food habit, lifestyle or political ideology, nor did it require adherence to a particular caste, language or region.

He said spirituality, humanity and universal brotherhood were its defining characteristics. The concept of Bharatiyata, he explained, was rooted in the idea of Bharat as a land illuminated by knowledge, with “Bha” signifying its light.

Describing the bond between citizens and the country as unconditional, Bhagwat said relationships rooted in affection and belonging could not be subject to conditions. India's freedom fighters had demonstrated this spirit of devotion, which ultimately compelled the British to leave, he said.

He said that the RSS's efforts to build an organised and strong Hindu society were not contrary to respect for other faiths or national unity. Given what he described as the inclusive nature of Hindu society, such efforts would strengthen goodwill and harmonious conduct.

Bhagwat cited the example of Captain Smit Machchar, saying the spirit of service and concern for others inspired individuals to risk their lives to protect people.

He added that Bharat's tradition had long sought to convey the unity of existence to the world by accepting, respecting and honouring diversity while maintaining harmony.

Bhagwat also called for the singing of the national song, Vande Mataram, in its entirety, with pride and without hesitation or objection. He said the song had been a source of inspiration during the movement against the partition of Bengal and continued to represent national unity.

Bhagwat said the world's problems stemmed from what he described as an incomplete outlook on life, while acknowledging that Bharat also had much to learn from other countries in terms of human effort and achievement.

Bhagwat said advances in science and technology had made information readily accessible through social media, but the adverse consequences of these platforms required attention.

He said some countries had introduced regulations and restrictions on social media and urged the government to consider the issue. At the same time, younger generations needed to be taught to distinguish appropriate information from inappropriate content, he said.

Describing drug addiction as a serious national problem, Bhagwat called for timely intervention by the government, administration and society. He said Swayamsevaks would seek to bring together organisations and individuals working to address the problem and build a nationwide movement against drug abuse.

He welcomed scientific and technological advances as means of improving material well-being and promoting conduct based on knowledge and reason. However, he cautioned that technology was only a means, and that people needed a balanced and holistic vision to determine how it should be used.

Bhagwat said Bharat's Sanatana outlook, with its emphasis on wholeness, oneness, harmony and restraint, could provide a model of integrated development for the world. He cited the expression “Sa Prathama Sanskriti Vishvavara”, describing it as a vision of a culture worthy of being embraced by the world.

Key centenary outreach figures cited by Bhagwat

Households contacted: 10,19,88,511

Villages covered: 4,61,527

Urban settlements covered: 41,076

Districts with Prabuddha Nagarik Goshtis: 1,117

Prominent personalities attending these meetings: 4,26,497

Sadbhavana Baithaks held: 5,036

Hindu Sammelans held: 34,187

Young people participating in youth conventions: 39,25,225

Five transformations as a way of life

Bhagwat said the five initiatives under Panch Parivartan were Social Harmony (Samajik Samarasata), Family Enlightenment (Kutumba Prabodhan), Environment (Paryavaran), Self-awareness and Swadeshi (Swa-Bodh and Swadeshi), and Civic Discipline (Nagarik Anushasan).

“These are not merely programmes to be undertaken for a year; rather, they represent a way of life and conduct aimed at bringing about a transformation in our behaviour,” he said.

Bhagwat cited encouraging results from the work of Swayamsevaks in rural schools. A study covering 1,296 schools across 210 districts in 21 RSS regions, he said, found improvements in student attendance and learning levels, as well as greater parental involvement, wherever villagers participated and volunteers provided support.

Bhagwat said the RSS's centenary celebrations were also an occasion to remember saints and community leaders who had contributed to the country's national ethos.

He referred to the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Ravidas, the centenary of Swami Shraddhanand of the Arya Samaj, whom he described as a defender of *dharma*, an educationist and freedom fighter, and a pioneer of the Shuddhi Movement.

He also mentioned the birth centenary of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and the 200th birth anniversaries of Raj Narayan Basu, associated with the founding of the Hindu Mela in Bengal, and social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule.