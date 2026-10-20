'Have Ideological Differences, But Cannot Destroy Their Books': BJP Leader Swapan Dasgupta Condemns Attacks On Left Book Stalls During Durga Puja

West Bengal Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta has strongly condemned attacks and vandalism targeting CPI(M) and other Left-wing book stalls set up during Durga Puja, saying ideological differences cannot justify destroying books.

“I have ideological differences with the Left but I can’t destroy their book stall or display of books. I was ashamed after seeing such incidents,” Dasgupta said while speaking to a Bengali news channel. He noted that similar incidents had been reported in three or four areas, adding that they could not be dismissed as isolated cases.

'How Dare They': BJP Leader Defends Freedom Of Expression

Dasgupta questioned who had authorised those responsible to target the stalls and stressed that the right to display and sell books should not depend on political ideology.

“I don’t know who are they. But I must ask, how dare they. This is not acceptable,” he said, adding that such incidents must not be repeated.

He also defended the Left parties against arguments that their ideological position or atheism justified the attacks. “Yes, they are atheists, ideologically. But so what? I cannot support hooliganism on that excuse,” he said.

Referring to the long-standing presence of Left-wing book stalls at Durga Puja celebrations, Dasgupta said he had seen them at the festival for 30 to 40 years. He compared the freedom to read political literature with the choice viewers have over television channels, arguing that people should decide for themselves whether they want to read such books.

Dasgupta Questions Use Of Bulldozers And Disposal Of Books

The controversy has also drawn attention to allegations that civic machinery, including bulldozers, was used in attempts to remove a Left book stall in Jadavpur. The CPI(M) alleged that police personnel and armed police accompanied the demolition attempt, which was halted following resistance from local people. These claims have been made by the party and should not be treated as independently established findings.

Dasgupta questioned the handling of the book stalls and the treatment of their contents. Speaking to ABP Ananda, he asked, “Is it right to throw books into the garbage?” He also criticised attacks being carried out in the BJP's name, questioning who had authorised those involved to act in this manner.

The remarks came amid reports of attempts to demolish or remove Left-wing book stalls, with the CPI(M) alleging that bulldozers, police and other personnel had been deployed in Jadavpur. The party said local resistance forced those involved to retreat.

CPI(M) Alleges Attacks Across Kolkata And Other Districts

The CPI(M) and other Left groups have reported incidents of vandalism, arson, threats and obstruction involving their temporary book stalls at several locations across West Bengal. Areas named in reports include Dhakuria, Jadavpur, Jorabagan, Shibpur, Bardhaman, Bijpur and parts of North 24 Parganas.

The CPI(M) alleged that unidentified miscreants vandalised stalls along GT Road in Bardhaman and that a stall in Bijpur was damaged and set on fire. The party also claimed it had sought police protection before some incidents.

The Left parties have traditionally set up temporary stalls near Durga Puja pandals to sell Marxist literature, political publications and other books. The latest incidents have raised concerns over freedom of expression and the space available for political and literary debate during the festival.

BJP State Chief, RSS Leader Also Respond

BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya has sought to distance the party from the attacks, denying that they were officially directed by the BJP. He suggested that some individuals who had recently joined the party might be acting out of old grievances.

RSS leader Jishnu Basu also condemned the alleged vandalism, saying the organisation did not support the destruction of books and that people had the right to express their views. He argued that such acts were inconsistent with Hindu values and the freedom to hold differing ideological positions.

The controversy follows a political dispute over the use of the term “Sharodotsav” instead of “Durga Puja” by Left-wing stalls. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had urged puja committees to deny space to CPI(M) stalls if they used the term, arguing that it diluted the festival's religious character. The subsequent allegations of vandalism have further intensified debate over political differences, religious identity and freedom of expression in West Bengal.