CPI(M)-Led Protest Over Smart Meters, High Power Bills Blocks Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Palghar | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: A large protest led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] over the installation of smart electricity meters and complaints of unusually high power bills brought traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway to a standstill at Charoti Naka in Dahanu on Thursday.

CPI(M) leads highway protest

According to the organisers, more than 35,000 people participated in the agitation, raising concerns over what they described as the forced installation of smart meters, steep increases in electricity bills and the alleged insensitive handling of consumer grievances by electricity distribution officials.

Several organisations from Thane and Palghar districts, including the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), participated in the demonstration.

Despite heavy rainfall, protesters continued their agitation and blocked the highway for nearly three hours. A large police contingent was deployed at Charoti to maintain law and order and regulate traffic in the area.

Protesters raise meter concerns

The protesters demanded that the authorities address complaints related to inflated electricity bills and reconsider the installation of smart meters. CPI(M) leaders alleged that the smart-meter programme was adversely affecting ordinary electricity consumers and demanded that meters already installed be removed.

The agitation was withdrawn after electricity distribution officials gave a written assurance to address the grievances raised by the protesters. According to the organisers, the assurance states that a 15-day special drive will be conducted at electricity offices across the district from September 11 to examine complaints regarding increased bills and take appropriate corrective action wherever required.

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Leaders attend demonstration

The protest was addressed and led by CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Dr. Ashok Dhawale, Central Committee member and MLA Vinod Nikole, District Secretary Kiran Gahala, along with Radka Kalangada, Laxman Dhoble and several others.

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