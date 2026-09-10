Palghar Hospital Case: Court Extends Rahul Gharat's Custody, Rejects 3 Bail Pleas | X

Palghar, Maharashtra: The police custody of Shiv Sena’s Palghar city chief Rahul Gharat, who was arrested in connection with the alleged assault and altercation at a private hospital in Palghar, was extended by three days by a local court on Thursday. Gharat will now remain in police custody until September 13.

Court extends police custody

The court also rejected the anticipatory bail applications filed by three other Shiv Sena functionaries named in the case. The court has scheduled the next hearing on their applications on September 15. Meanwhile, the police have sought arrest warrants against other accused who have reportedly not joined the investigation.

The case relates to an incident at Relief Hospital in Palghar following the treatment of members of a Govinda group who were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations. Police had registered a case against 17 people, including Gharat, Shiv Sena Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe and Rohit Gavit, son of MLA Rajendra Gavit, following a complaint by hospital staff.

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Investigation continues

Gharat had surrendered before the Palghar police on September 7 and was subsequently arrested. His police custody was initially granted for one day and was later extended until September 10. The latest order has now extended his custody further to September 13.

The development comes a day after the Bombay High Court expressed concern over the pace of the investigation and questioned the Palghar Police over the status of the case. The court also warned that if the Palghar police failed to conduct a proper investigation, the case could be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

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Police trace other accused

Police are also making efforts to trace other individuals named in the case who have not yet appeared before the investigating authorities. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused remain subject to verification and adjudication by the competent court.

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