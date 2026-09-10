Shinde Sena Corporator Sulekha Chavan Disqualified From Thane Civic Body After ST Certificate Invalidated | File Pic

Thane September 10: In a major setback for Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's ruling Shiv Sena faction, corporator Sulekha Sudhakar Chavan has been disqualified from her post in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The decision comes after her Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste validity certificate was found to be invalid following a formal scrutiny.

*Background of the Case*

Political Legacy & Unopposed Election: Sulekha Chavan is the wife of the late former corporator Sudhakar Chavan. She contested from Ward No. 5 'A' of the Thane Municipal Corporation as a Shinde Sena candidate. Her election had generated significant interest as she won the seat unopposed.

*Controversy Over Reservation*

To contest from the reserved seat, Chavan submitted a Scheduled Tribe certificate. However, tribal organizations questioned the authenticity of her claim, alleging that the document was fraudulent.

The controversy escalated into public protests, led by tribal leaders such as Lucky Jadhav, who organized a rally at the TMC headquarters demanding her immediate disqualification and accountability.

Official Action & Disqualification

Following the complaints, the matter was referred to the Scheduled Tribe Certificate Verification Committee in Dhule. On June 16, the committee officially declared her ST certificate invalid.As mandated by election laws, the invalidation of a candidate's caste certificate leads to immediate, automatic termination of their post. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao formally informed the Konkan Divisional Commissioner of her disqualification and transmitted all supporting orders and documentation to initiate further administrative procedures.

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Impact and Political Fallout

The loss of a corporator's seat in Thane—a core political stronghold for Eknath Shinde's party—presents an embarrassing moment for the ruling faction. Opposition parties have used the ruling to attack the ruling alliance over candidate vetting processes, casting a shadow over what was previously celebrated as an uncontested victory.

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