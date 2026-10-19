'Misused By Pakistan': India Hits Back At OIC Over J&K References

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday strongly rejected anti-India references in resolutions adopted at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Baghdad on October 17-18, 2026, accusing Pakistan of orchestrating what it described as malicious propaganda against India.

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In a statement, the MEA said, "We categorically reject the anti-India references in the resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Baghdad on October 17-18, 2026. The references to India are malicious, biased, and false, and have been orchestrated by Pakistan."

Expressing disappointment with the organisation, the ministry accused the OIC of allowing itself to be used by Pakistan to pursue what it called a "bigoted agenda".

India rejects OIC's Kashmir references

The MEA reiterated that the OIC had no authority to comment on India's internal matters, asserting that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were integral and inalienable parts of the country.

Defending developments in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, the ministry cited economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism and improved connectivity as benefits reaching the region's residents.

MEA raises concerns over PoJK

Contrasting the situation with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the MEA accused Pakistan of using violence and repression against civilian protesters, claiming that scores of people, including women and children, had been killed. It added that a media blackout had failed to conceal alleged human rights violations.

The ministry said the outstanding issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistan vacating areas under its "illegal and forcible occupation" and ending its support for cross-border terrorism.

India rejects Islamophobia allegations

Rejecting other references in the OIC resolutions, including allegations relating to Islamophobia, India accused Pakistan of attempting to divert international attention from its alleged persecution of minorities, sectarian violence, governance failures and political instability.

The MEA also questioned the OIC's credibility and integrity, urging its member countries to push for reforms within the organisation.