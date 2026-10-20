Amit Shah Visits Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Sangrur & Mansa To Meet Families Of 2 Men Who Died In Incidents Linked To Opposition To Drug Menace | Video | File Pic

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Punjab on Tuesday as part of his day-long visit to Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa to meet the family members of those who died in incidents linked to the opposition to the drug menace in the state.

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Ahead of Shah's Punjab visit, tight security arrangements have been made in three districts.

During his Punjab visit, Shah first reached Mari Panwan village in Gurdaspur's Batala, where he would meet the family of Bikramjit Singh, who was killed on October 15, allegedly for opposing drug peddling in his area.

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Police, however, had said the murder was the fallout of a scuffle between two groups over a mobile phone.

After meeting the family of Bikramjit Singh, Shah is scheduled to visit Sangrur district, where he will be meeting the family of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man, who died by suicide on September 7.

His family alleged that he consumed poison after being harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the supply of drugs in his locality.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)